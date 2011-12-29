ESPN's 'MNF' Audience Declines 9.5% During 2011 NFL Season

ESPN concluded its sixth season of Monday Night Football with its fifth largest audience of the 2011 NFL season, but the worldwide leader saw its overall viewership decline nearly 10% from its record-setting performance last year.

ESPN averaged a 9.7 cable rating, 8.4 U.S. rating, 9.59 million households and 13.3 million viewers over 17MNF telecasts in the 2011 season, according to Nielsen data. Those were down from a 10.5 cable mark (off 7.6%), 10.49 million households (an 8.6% decrease) and almost 14.7 million watchers (a 9.5% decline) during its fifth season with the franchise in 2010. Finishing third among its six MNF seasons since succeeding ABC with the primetime franchise, the just-completed campaign also trailed the 10.4 rating, 10.13 million households and 14.4 million viewers recorded during the 2009 season.

Despite the downturns, MNF ranked as the most-watched series on cable television, sporting 13 of the most-watched shows on the medium in calendar 2011. Additionally, ESPN ranked as the No. 1 network each Monday night this season among the coveted males 18-to-34 and 18-to-49 demos in all of TV. ESPN was also No. 1 in men 25 to 54 in 15 of 16 weeks, and first among adults 25 to 54 on 10 Mondays. Four times, ESPN won the night as the most-watched network among households and five times among viewers -- cable or broadcast -- in primetime on Monday.

