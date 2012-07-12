ESPN's 'Mike & Mike' Duo to Host Weekly NFL Highlight Series

ESPN will debut a new weekly NFL hightlights series this fall.

Mike & Mike's Best of the NFL will feature the top highlights of the previous week's games. The show will be hosted by Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg of the popular ESPN Radio show Mike & Mike in the Morning.

The show will offer footage not seen in other highlight packages throughout the weekend.

Mike & Mike's Best of the NFL will debut Sept. 11 at 3 p.m., and air every Tuesday throughout the NFL season. Outside the Lines, which normally airs in that timeslot, will move to ESPN2.

"Mike and I are really excited to bring a little morning fun to Tuesday afternoons," said Greenberg. "We both have a passion for football, and hopefully that will come through every week."

Golic, who played in the NFL from 1986-93, added: "Greeny and I have been very fortunate to do many things for ESPN, with Mike & Mike obviously being the main one, and now I'm really looking forward to both of us doing a football show because the sport has been such a big part of my life."