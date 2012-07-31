ESPN's Gottlieb to Join CBS

ESPN college basketball analyst Doug Gottlieb has signed a multiyear deal with CBS, becoming the fourth personality to leave the network this year.

Like with ESPN, Gottlieb will contribute to CBS Sports' college basketball coverage, including its joint coverage with Turner of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship. Beginning this fall, Gottlieb will host a weekday show on the CBS Sports Network. He will also be an exclusive contributor to CBSSports.com.

In January, Gottlieb will be a part of the newly-created CBS Sports Radio -- which launches Jan. 2 -- hosting a three-hour afternoon show.

"With his ability to host both radio and television shows plus his studio and courtside analysis on college basketball, Doug is a triple threat, and the perfect fit across CBS Sports' many platforms," said Sean McManus, chairman, CBS Sports. "Doug brings a wide fan base and a fresh take on sports, and we are excited to develop a unique show with him on CBS Sports Network."