ESPN's First Round NFL Draft Viewership Up 11%

ESPN's

coverage of the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft on Thursday averaged

6.7 million viewers, an increase of 11% over last year, making it the

second most-watched draft telecast in network history.

In

addition, the telecast drew a 5.1 HH rating, up 16%, which also ranked

as the second highest-rated telecast for ESPN. NFL content across ESPN

digital platforms generated an average minute audience of 84,000, up 11 %

compared to the same day last year.

ESPN's coverage of the 2012 NFL Draft continues through the weekend with rounds 2-3 on Friday and 4-7 on Saturday.

The league-run NFL Network drew a record average of 1.4 million viewers for its coverage of the first round, a 40% increase on last-year's most-watched telecast.