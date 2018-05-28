ESPN’s Cavaliers-Celtics Telecast Ties Network NBA Ratings Record

Sunday’s ESPN Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics Game 7 NBA playoffs telecast matched an all-time network ratings NBA record, according to Nielsen.

The Eastern Conference Finals game, won by LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers over the Boston Celtics, drew a 9.1 metered rating, matching Game 7 of the 2012 Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Eastern Conference Finals, said network officials.

ESPN’s Eastern Conference Finals coverage averaged a 6.3 metered market rating, up 37% from the same matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals last year and up 34% from its Western Conference Finals coverage in 2017.

Overall, the 2018 NBA Playoffs on ESPN – 19 games – averaged a 3.8 metered market rating, up 31% from last year, according to Nielsen.

The Cavaliers will face the winner of tonight’s Game 7 Houston Rockets-Golden State Warriors Western Conference Finals contest that will air on TNT.