ESPN's BCS Title Telecast Draws Cable-Record 27.3 Million Viewers

The Auburn Tigers and Oregon Ducks have unseated Monday Night Football as the top telecast in cable history.

ESPN's

Jan. 10 coverage of Auburn's 22-19 win over Oregon in the Bowl

Championship Series national championship game drew a medium-record 27.3

million watchers, according to Nielsen data. That shattered the

previous mark held by the sports programmer's coverage of the Oct. 5,

2009 MNF contest between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers of 21.8 million.

According

to fast national data, Auburn-Oregon was viewed in some 17.7 million

homes and generated a 17.8 fast national cable rating.

The

game's15.3 national is higher than four of the past 12 BCS title tilts,

while its 27.3 million viewers ranks higher than eight of the dozen,

according to ESPN officials. Among guys 18 to 34, Monday's game was

higher rated than 11 of the 12 games from 1999 through 2010.

