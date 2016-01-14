ESPN.com Launches Coverage of Esports

ESPN.com launched a website covering the growing world of competitive online video gaming.

The new site, ESPN.com/esports, is sponsored by T-Mobile.

ESPN.com has hired an editor and two writers to cover egaming and will offer video and news coverage of tournments and profiles of individual competitors. The site will report from the opening weekend of the North America League of Legends Championship Series on Jan. 16.

“Today’s launch – anchored by the influential voices of Darin Kwilinski, Rod Breslau and Tyler Erzberger – is our latest push to reach and connect with this growing and passionate audience,” said Chad Millman, editor-in-chief, ESPN.com and ESPN The Magazine. “Fans will find the same level of quality content and journalism that users of ESPN.com have come to expect, including in-depth looks at the competitive gaming world and on-site reporting from the major tournaments.”

Turner Broadcasting has started it own esports league and will air its competition on TBS Friday nights as well as online.