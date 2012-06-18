ESPN3 to Launch espnW Channel on Title IX Anniversary

ESPN3 will launch an espnW channel on June 23, the 40th anniversary of Title IX.

ESPN's

digital, multiscreen network will carry 170 hours of live women's

events through July 31, with more than half being exclusive to ESPN3.

The programming will include the Wimbeldon Championships, Olympic

tuneups, WNBA basketball and The X Games.

EspnW is the network's female-targeted online brand.

"EspnW's

digital offerings continue to expand and an espnW-branded channel for

live events is a logical extension, enabling us to further elevate

women's sports while serving passionate fans," said Laura Gentile, VP,

espnW.

"ESPN3

has consistently delivered live women's sports events since it first

launched," added Damon Phillips, VP, ESPN3. "We're making it easier for

fans of women's sports to find the events they care most about, and

creating an espnW channel to aggregate those events delivers on our

mission to serve this audience on the best available screen."