ESPN3 to Launch espnW Channel on Title IX Anniversary
ESPN3 will launch an espnW channel on June 23, the 40th anniversary of Title IX.
ESPN's
digital, multiscreen network will carry 170 hours of live women's
events through July 31, with more than half being exclusive to ESPN3.
The programming will include the Wimbeldon Championships, Olympic
tuneups, WNBA basketball and The X Games.
EspnW is the network's female-targeted online brand.
"EspnW's
digital offerings continue to expand and an espnW-branded channel for
live events is a logical extension, enabling us to further elevate
women's sports while serving passionate fans," said Laura Gentile, VP,
espnW.
"ESPN3
has consistently delivered live women's sports events since it first
launched," added Damon Phillips, VP, ESPN3. "We're making it easier for
fans of women's sports to find the events they care most about, and
creating an espnW channel to aggregate those events delivers on our
mission to serve this audience on the best available screen."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.