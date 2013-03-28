ESPN, WNBA Net Six-Year Rights Extension

ESPN and the Women's National Basketball Association have

signed a six-year media rights renewal that will push the parties' relationship

past the quarter-century mark.





The six-year pact, covering the 2017-2022 seasons, was

announced this afternoon in Good Morning America Studios in New York's

Times Square. Financial terms were not disclosed but

Sports Business Daily pegs the value of the contract at some $12

million annually.





WNBA currently is in the midst of a long-term deal with the

ESPN that expires, alongside the worldwide leader's contract with the NBA,

after the 2015-16 campaign.





The new agreement, which extends ESPN's relationship with

the WNBA to 26 years from its inaugural season in 1997, calls for contests on

ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, as well as streaming service WatchESPN.





Up to 30 games will air annually on ESPN networks, including

exclusive coverage of the WNBA Conference Finals, WNBA Finals, WNBA All-Star

Game and draft, which this year will be televised for the first time in

primetime. WNBA Draft Presented by State Farm is scheduled for ESPN's

Bristol, Conn., studios on April 15, tipping at 8 p.m. ET.





The network's 2013 WNBA schedule opens with an brand-new

ESPN2 Memorial Day doubleheader on Monday, May 27, featuring Washington at

Tulsa at 3 p.m., followed by Chicago at Phoenix at 5 p.m. espnW.com will take an in-depth look at the

transition from college to the WNBA of ESPN's season-long campaign focusing on

the "3 to See" of Elena Delle Donne (Delaware), Skylar Diggins (Notre Dame) and

Brittney Griner (Baylor).





"We are thrilled to extend our agreement with the WNBA, a

dynamic relationship that will extend over two decades," said John Skipper,

president of ESPN, Inc. and cochairman of the Disney Media Networks. "This strengthens

ESPN's commitment to the league and helps solidify us as the home of women's

sports content."





Noted WNBA president Laurel Richie, "Our enhanced television

agreement reflects ESPN's extraordinary commitment to women's sports and to the

WNBA. The extension has been a catalyst for the WNBA and ESPN to bring forward

fresh thinking ideas to better showcase our players, our game and our league."





The WNBA is also undergoing a rebrand that will debut April

1, with the cornerstone being new typography and a new logo that will feature a

new "logowoman" (the player silhouette within the logo, much like the

NBA has). The rebrand will also emphasize the orange and "oatmeal"

colors of the WNBA basketball.





In addition, the league will launch a viral

media campaign called "I Am Logowoman" which hopes to engage fans by

having them post photos on Twitter recreating the women in the logo using the

hashtag #iamlogowoman.