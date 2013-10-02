ESPN Viewership Up 8% for 2013 MLB Season

ESPN said Wednesday that it averaged 1.1 million viewers for its MLB coverage this year, up 8% over last year. ESPN aired 79 games this season over ESPN and ESPN2.

The company also averaged a 0.8 HH rating for the year, up a tenth over last year's slate.

ESPN's exclusive Sunday Night Baseball window averaged 1.9 million viewers and a 1.3 HH rating, up 6% and 8%, respectively.