ESPN Tweaks 'SportsCenter' on Digital, TV

ESPN said it is adding more digital updates pegged to its SportsCenter brand and has signed anchors for the flagship news-update shows to new deals.

Updates on TV and digital, including those during halftime of primetime events on ESPN TV networks, will be branded SportsCenter Right Now.

“SportsCenter seeks to serve sports fans with singular talent, exceptional news coverage and unprecedented accessibility,” Rob King, ESPN senior VP of SportsCenter and news, said in a release. “We plan to be essential when fans awaken, exhaustive whenever fans need a highlight, score or news update, and entertaining pre-game, in-game and postgame. As our audience and its needs change, we change to serve those fans and meet their needs. We always have, and we always will."

The new SportsCenter updates will start in August and run several times an hour on ESPN.com and in the new home-screen video player on the ESPN app.

