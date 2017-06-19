ESPN to Televise Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn Fight

Top pay-per-view boxing draw Manny Pacquiao will step into the basic cable TV ring when ESPN televises live the boxer’s July 1 fight against Jeff Horn.

Pacquiao, who will defend his World Boxing Organization welterweight crown against Horn in Australia, has fought his last 12 fights on PPV, including his PPV record-setting May 2015 fight against Floyd Mayweather.

ESPN Deportes will also air the fight live, along with the ESPN app, according to network officials.

“Working with Top Rank on a match normally seen on pay-per-view is a significant moment for ESPN and for boxing fans,” said ESPN president John Skipper in a statement. “This fight, along with ESPN’s in-depth programming surrounding the fight, joins Wimbledon, Home Run Derby and the ESPYs in a stellar early July programming lineup.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.