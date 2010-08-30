ESPN Teaming With YouTube for 'SportsCenter' Stunt

Who doesn't want to

appear in a highlight on SportsCenter?

Now you might get your chance.

ESPN is getting

ready to launch a tie-in between SportsCenter

and YouTube in which fans will be able to submit sports highlights featuring

themselves or their families and the best of them will wind up on the network's

flagship program, said John Kosner, senior VP and general manager for

digital media.

The deal is one of

the first examples of ESPN working with one of the major social media platforms

on a commercial program, according to Kosner. It was unclear whether ESPN has

landed a sponsor for the program.

"It's early. There

is a lot of ad sales interest in social media programs on ESPN.com and on ESPN

Mobile," Kosner said. In addition to YouTube, ESPN is talking about commercial

programs with Facebook and Twitter, he added.

Sports fans are

turning to social media as a way to discuss games and trade information about

their favorite teams and players, and sports programmers are increasingly

finding ways to make it easy for viewers to access social networks while

consuming games and other content.

"What's really

changing is fans' desire to create their own content. And that can be being on

a message board, or sending a photo on Facebook, playing a game or a variety of

games, sharing information. That's becoming a big part of the online usage

story and it's certainly coming to sports," Kosner said

ESPN linked up with

Facebook during the NFL draft. That enabled fans following the draft on

ESPN.com to indicate which players and teams they liked and have that news go

directly onto their Facebook newsfeeds.

ESPN also

implemented live Facebook chats that were open to either a viewer's friends or

to all Facebook users.

ESPN also

implemented Facebook chant as part of its World Cup coverage.

"We'll do more of

that," Kosner said, adding that more elements of the Facebook social-media took

kit will be popping up on ESPN.com.

ESPN is also about

to launch a sports social game called ESPNU College Town. The game has been created by

Playdom, which was recently acquired by ESPN parent the Walt Disney Co.

The game allows fans

to build their own college campuses and works sort of like a student-athletic

version of the Sims, Kosner says.

ESPN expects most of

its participants to arrive via Facebook, and adds that EPSN plans a have

promotional push both on ESPN TV channels as well as on Facebook to drive

sports fans to participate in the game.