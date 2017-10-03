ESPN Takes Top Spot in Weekly Cable Primetime Ratings Race

ESPN ran over its cable network competitors last week, winning the weekly cable primetime ratings race for the third straight week.



ESPN averaged 3.1 million viewers to easily top second place Fox News’ 2.2 million viewers for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, according to Nielsen. MSNBC finished in third place with 1.6 million viewers, followed by USA’s 1.3 million viewers and HGTV and TBS, which tied with 1.1 million viewers, according to Nielsen.



CNN (970,000 viewers), Hallmark Channel (947,000), Investigation Discovery (887,000) and Food Network (876,000) rounded out the top 10 most watched cable networks for the week.



