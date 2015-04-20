ESPN Takes Issue With FiOS Custom TV

Verizon’s Custom TV package is getting some pushback from content providers — in particular ESPN — that are claiming that the so-called “skinny TV” package from the telcos’ FiOS TV offering is in violation of their existing carriage agreements.

Verizon announced Custom TV on April 17 with much fanfare in advance of its April 19 launch. Custom TV was touted as the next step toward unbundling video, offering 35 base channels like the four broadcast networks, CNN, HGTV, Food Network, AMC and WE tv and the option to select two “Channel Packs” in the Lifestyle, Entertainment, News & Info, Pop Culture, Kids, Sports and Sports Plus genres for as little as $54.99 per month for the first year. According to the deal, customers could choose additional Channel Packs for $10 more per month.

But shortly after the announcement, website Re/Code reported that ESPN, which along with ESPN2 is part of the Custom TV Sports Pack, had taken offense to the inclusion.

