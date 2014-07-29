ESPN Suspends Stephen A. Smith
ESPN has suspended Stephen A. Smith for the next week, following his much-criticized comments last Friday about domestic violence.
“ESPN announced [Tuesday] that Stephen A. Smith will not appear on First Take or ESPN Radio for the next week. He will return to ESPN next Wednesday,” read an emailed statement from a network spokesperson.
On Friday’s First Take, Smith took heavy criticism -- including on Twitter by his ESPN colleague Michelle Beadle-- after he appeared to insinuate that women bear at least some responsibility for “provoking” the domestic violence. The issue came to light following the NFL’s two-game suspension to Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice, who was arrested for allegedly knocking then-fiancé Janay Palmer unconscious in an Atlantic City casino in February.
Stephen A. Smith apologized Monday morning for his comments.
