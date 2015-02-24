ESPN Suspends Keith Olbermann Over Penn State Tweets

ESPN has suspended Keith Olbermann for a week following tweets the host made about Penn State students.

Olbermann will not host his afternoon ESPN2 show Olbermann for the rest of the week and will return on Monday.

ESPN released a statement Tuesday afternoon on Olbermann:

“We are aware of the exchange Keith Olbermann had on Twitter last night regarding Penn State. It was completely inappropriate and does not reflect the views of ESPN. We have discussed it with Keith, who recognizes he was wrong. ESPN and Keith have agreed that he will not host his show for the remainder of this week and will return on Monday. The annual tradition of THON and the efforts of the students of Penn State to fight pediatric cancer should be applauded.”

The kerfuffle started when a PSU student tweeted at Olbermann saying "We are!" with a link to an announcement about students raising $13 million for pediatric cancer. Olbermann responded to the tweet, writing, "...Pitiful" which resulted in a slew of angry responses from fellow PSU students.

On Tuesday, Olbermann tweeted an apology: “I apologize for the PSU tweets. I was stupid and childish and way less mature than the students there who did such a great fundraising job.”

Olbermann is the latest ESPN personality to get slapped with a suspension. Last year, both Grantland editor-in-chief Bill Simmons and First Take commentator Stephen A. Smith were suspended.