ESPN Suspends Britt McHenry Over Verbal Tirade

ESPN has suspended reporter Britt McHenry for a week for disparaging comments she made to a towing company employee.

McHenry was caught on tape making comments towards a desk clerk, which included personal insults directed at the unseen attendant. “I’m in the news, sweetheart,” says McHenry on the video. “I will f--king sue this place.” When the insults got more personal, McHenry added: "I’m in television and you’re in a f--king trailer, honey.”

Later on Thursday, McHenry apologized on her twitter account: "In an intense and stressful moment, I allowed my emotions to get the best of me and said some insulting and regrettable things. As frustrated as I was, I should always choose to be respectful and take the high road. I am so sorry for my actions and will learn from this mistake."

McHenry has been with ESPN since 2014.