ESPN Suspends Anchor Jemele Hill

ESPN has suspendedSportsCenteranchor Jemele Hill for two weeks for a violation of the company’s social media guidelines, the network said Monday.



The decision comes after Hill in a tweet Sunday encouraged a boycott of advertisers of the Dallas Cowboys after owner Jerry Jones said he wouldbench any players who knelt during the national anthem.



Hill had come under fire last month for callingPresident Donald Trump a "white supremacist" in a series of tweets.



