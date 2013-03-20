ESPN Strikes Rights Deal With Mountain West Conference

ESPN has reached an agreement in principle for media rights

to the Mountain West Conference's football and basketball slate.

Per the agreement, ESPN gains worldwide exclusive rights for

up to 16 Mountain West football games plus every Boise State home game and up

to 31 conference-controlled men's basketball games. The agreement runs from

2013-14 through 2019-2020. ESPN will also have TV Everywhere rights to make

games available via WatchESPN.

As part of the deal, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC will televise at

least three Boise State football home games nationally. The Broncos' remaining

home contests will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN3 or ABC. Those

networks will also air the 16 conference-controlled football games. The 31

conference-controlled basketball games will air on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS

or ESPN3.

"It's great to be back in business with the

Mountain West. They are a deep, high quality and competitive

conference," said Burke Magnus, ESPN senior VP of college sports. "We

look forward to once again showcasing the league's institutions,

student-athletes and compelling story lines across multiple sports and ESPN

platforms."