ESPN Stands By Ravens/Rice Story
ESPN and its reporters stood by their story on the Baltimore Ravens' response to the Ray Rice domestic vice video.
On Friday, ESPN published a lengthy story, based primarily on unnamed sources, claiming the Ravens took steps to shield Rice from the fallout of the video, which showed him punching his then fiancée unconscious in a casino elevator.
Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, in a press conference on Monday, suggested that some of ESPN's report was manufactured and based on information from people trying to get Rice's suspension overturned.
