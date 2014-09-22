ESPN Stands By Ravens/Rice Story

ESPN and its reporters stood by their story on the Baltimore Ravens' response to the Ray Rice domestic vice video.

On Friday, ESPN published a lengthy story, based primarily on unnamed sources, claiming the Ravens took steps to shield Rice from the fallout of the video, which showed him punching his then fiancée unconscious in a casino elevator.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, in a press conference on Monday, suggested that some of ESPN's report was manufactured and based on information from people trying to get Rice's suspension overturned.

