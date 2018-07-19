ESPN Signs ‘SportsCenter’ Host Cohn to New Contract

ESPN said it signed a new contract with Linda Cohn, who has been with the sports network for 26 years and is the longest-serving anchor for SportsCenter.

Terms of the long-term deal were not disclosed. Last year, with revenue and profits under pressure, ESPN cut staff, including a number of well-known anchors and reporters.

“Linda continues to deliver outstanding work for us on SportsCenter and everything else she does,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN executive VP and executive editor, studio production. “She’s hosted more SportsCenters than anyone else and her passion and devotion have made her a legend, but it’s the quality of her performance every time the red light goes on that makes her such a valuable member of our team.

Cohn will be increasing her role in hockey coverage. She will be the primary host of the ESPN+ program In the Crease, which started during the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. The show will expand to five nights a week during the NHL season and Cohn will also be doing interviews and features.

“What a success and breakthrough it was to get hockey back and host In the Crease,” she said. “The response not only from hockey purists but from casual sports fans was tremendous because with ESPN+ they can now watch this show when they want to watch it. I’m known for my love of hockey and the NHL and I can’t wait to continue to share that experience.”