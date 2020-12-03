ESPN Signs RoofClaim.com as Boca Raton Bowl Sponsor

ESPN Events said that RoofClaim.com has signed up as title sponsor for the Boca Raton Bowl through the 2023 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Cheribundi Tart Cherry sponsored the college football game from 2017 to 2019.

This year’s RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl will be played Dec. 22 at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University. It will be televised by ESPN.

“This year has been strenuous for college sports and businesses alike and we are extremely grateful to be able to work with ESPN to showcase and entitle the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl,” said RoofClaim.com CEO Brian Wedding. “College football is an American tradition that brings communities together and ignites a competitive spirit. At RoofClaim.com, we pride ourselves on being a part of the communities we serve and working hard to achieve success, which is why this opportunity fits well with our initiatives. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with ESPN Events on the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl.”

“We are excited to introduce RoofClaim.com as our new title sponsor,” said Doug Mosley, executive director of the bowl. “As our bowl game continues to grow and thrive, we’re eager for the opportunity to work alongside a cutting-edge company like RoofClaim.com.”

Earlier this week, ESPN announced that its Las Vegas Bowl was canceled due to local restrictions imposed because of the surge in Coronavirus cases.

The Las Vegas Bowl and the Boca Raton Bowl are among the 17 bowl games operated by ESPN Events.