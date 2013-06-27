ESPN Signs Herbstreit Through 2022

ESPN has signed college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit

through 2022, the company announced Thursday.





Herbstreit will continue to be in the booth for ABC's Saturday

Night Football package, as well as call the Rose Bowl and BCS Championship.

When the new College Football Playoff begins in January 2015, he will call one

National Semifinal and the National Championship Game each year. He remains as

coanalyst on ESPN College GameDay.





Herbstreit will now be joined by ESPN Radio's Colin Cowherd

for weekly Tuesday appearances on College Football Live in the fall.





"Kirk Herbstreit is synonymous with college

football's biggest stage and moments. He is at the top of his game and he's

ours into the next decade. We're thrilled," said John Wildhack, ESPN

executive VP, production.