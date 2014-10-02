Trending

ESPN Sets Wild Card Mark With 5.59 Million for NL Game

By

ESPN returned to playoff baseball for the first time since 2006 by setting the viewership record for the three-year-old Wild Card round.

The San Francisco Giants’ 8-0 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday drew 5.59 million viewers to ESPN, up 22% over last year’s NL Wild Card game. It was also up 8% over the much-closer AL Wild Card game on Tuesday.

The MLB Playoffs move on to the Divisional Series round, to air across TBS, MLB Network and Fox Sports 1 beginning Thursday.

(Photo Credit: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)