ESPN Sets Soccer Standard With 6.2 Million Viewers For U.S.-Algeria

Some 6.2 million viewers on ESPN saw Landon Donovan send the U.S.

into the round of 16 at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, the largest soccer

audience ever for the cable network.

ESPN averaged a 4.6 cable

rating (4.0 on a national basis) 4.58 million households and 6.16

million in the 10 a.m. match window on June 23, according to Nielsen

data. Donovan's shot in added time enabled the Americans to best Algeria

1-0 and capture Group C. Sam's Army will face Ghana on June 26 at 2:30

p.m. on ABC.

Covering 40 matches on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 through

June 23, the 2010 World Cup averaged a 1.8 U.S. rating for the two-hour

match windows, 40% above the 1.3 average from the 2006 tourney.

Household impressions grew 46% to 2.03 million from 1.39 million,000 to

2,025,000) and viewership rose 49% to 2.66 million from 1.79 million.

