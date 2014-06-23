ESPN Scores Soccer-Record 18.2 Million for USA-Portugal

A record soccer audience tuned in to watch the United States and Portugal play to a thrilling draw on Sunday evening.

ESPN drew 18.2 million viewers to the match to set a new mark as the most-watched soccer game in U.S. television history. The match topped the previous record of 17.98 million that watched the famous 1999 Women’s World Cup final between the USA and China on ABC.

Spanish-language broadcaster Univision garnered 6.5 million – a record for the broadcaster in its own right – to bring the total amount of United States watchers to 24.7 million.

The Americans gave up a heartbreaking goal with one minute left in stoppage time to end up with a 2-2 result, meaning Team USA has a little bit more work to do if they want to advance out of the group stage.

Their final group match is set for Thursday afternoon against tournament favorite Germany on ESPN.