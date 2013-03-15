ESPN Scores Most-Watched Men's College Basketball Season

ESPN's coverage of the 2012-13 NCAA men's basketball regular

season averaged 1.37 million viewers over 135 games, making it the net's

most-watched ever.





That surpassed the previous record, set by last year's

season with 1.35 million over 130 games. ESPN also matched last year's average

of a 1.1 coverage rating.





Individually, the most-watched game was the Feb. 2 tilt

between Indiana and Michigan, which drew 4.04 million viewers. It was also the

highest-rated with a 2.9 coverage rating. The Feb. 19 matchup between Indiana

and Michigan State was the second-most watched game with 3.73 million viewers,

followed by Duke-Miami on March 2 with 2.46 million viewers.





For the 11th straight year, Louisville was the highest-rated

metered market for ESPN's regular-season telecasts, averaging a 4.5 rating.

Greensboro (N.C.) finished in second place for the second straight year with a

3.1 rating.





ESPN's TV networks -- which include ESPN2 and

ESPNU -- combined to telecast 602 games, which averaged 508,000 viewers.