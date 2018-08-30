ESPN Scores Bigger Audience With Little League World Series

ESPN’s telecasts of the 72nd Little League Baseball World Series drew an average viewership of 1.02 million viewers, up 13% form last year, the network said, citing Nielsen data.

The championship game on Sunday, with Honolulu, Hawaii, shutting out Seoul, South Korea, by a score of 3-0, drew 3.248 million viewers. That was the most watched final matchup since 2015.

ESPN and sister network ABC drew the highest ratings during the Williamsport section of the series from Houston (1.3), San Antonio (1.3), Nashville (1.2), Louisville (1.1), Birmingham (1.1), San Diego (1.1), Dayton (1.1), Columbus (1.0), Indianapolis (1.0), Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville (1.0), Albuquerque (1.0) and Atlanta (1.0).

The Little League World Series on ESPN was presented by Dick’s Sporting Goods.