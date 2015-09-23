ESPN to Salute Berra During Game Telecast

Look for ESPN to continue its coverage/tributes of Yankee great Yogi Berra in its 5 p.m. Baseball Tonight show as well as during its Wednesday night game telecast, according to a source at the network.

Appropriately, ESPN's Wednesday night double header lineup leads off with the New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays, followed by the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers, formerly the Brooklyn Dodgers, whose rivalry with the Yankees, particularly in the Berra era, is one of the sports most iconic.

Berra, famed both as a Yankee catcher (and briefly manager) and coiner of enduring and endearing malapropisms, died Tuesday at the age of 90.

ESPN has been covering the story throughout the day on SportsCenter, First Take, ESPN Radio and online.