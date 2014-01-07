ESPN’s BCS Championship Telecast Scores 25.5 Million Viewers

ESPN’s coverage of the thrilling Florida State-Auburn BCS Championship game drew 25.5 million viewers, slightly down from last year’s BCS college football championship game, according to network officials.

The VIZIO BCS National Championship game, in which Florida State defeated Auburn 34-31 on a dramatic, late fourth-quarter touchdown, still ranks as the third most-watched cable telecast of all time, behind the 26.3 million viewers who tuned in to last year’s Alabama-Notre Dame BCS game and the cable record 27 million watchers who viewed the 2011 Auburn-Oregon State BCS Championship tilt, according to Nielsen.

Overall, ESPN’s “BCS Megacast” drew 26 million viewers across ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNEWS. In addition, WatchESPN generated 553,000 unique viewers online, a 53% increase over last year’s live stream of the BCS Championship game.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.