ESPN Renting Studio Space at NYC’s South St. Seaport

ESPN said it has rented 19,000 square feet of space at Pier 17 in New York’s South Street Seaport that the network will use as a production facility starting in the spring of 2018.

The space is being leased from the Howard Hughes Corp. Financial terms were not disclosed. NEP will provide technical services and staffing for the shows produced in the new facility.

“The Seaport District production facility is a state-of-the-art content factory that will allow us to produce differentiated studio content for both television and digital,” said Connor Schell, executive VP, content, ESPN. “The flexible spaces, both indoor and outdoor, allow us to take advantage of all that New York City has to offer.”

The facility, at the foot of the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, will provide ESPN with a unique opportunity to create content within the studio, outside the facility on the roof and pier, as well as around the cobblestone areas of the Fulton Street Market.

"We are pleased to welcome ESPN as the latest addition to the Seaport District,” said David Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp. “They will bring a new dimension of entertainment to the neighborhood with live daily telecasts from Pier 17 in what I believe will become one of the most dynamic and iconic studio spaces in the country. This is yet another sign of Lower Manhattan’s evolution into a vibrant hub for the media, technology and creative sectors.”