ESPN to Relanch 'First Take' With New Format in June

ESPN announced Tuesday that it will relaunch its morning show ESPN First Take June 4 with a slightly different format, moving featured commentator Stephen A. Smith to a full-time role.

The

two-hour program will now focus exclusively on debates with Smith and

the show's other featured commentator Skip Bayless. The current format

had Bayless debate with a revolving door of guest commentators and

analysts, although Smith was a frequent guest.

Guest

analysts, current and former athletes and celebrities will continue to

have a presence during the show's second hour. Jay Crawford will remain

as host/moderator for First Take.

The

network said the move is designed to capitalize on the ratings success

that the show has seen in 2012, with year-to-date ratings up 34% among

all viewers.

Additional elements of the show will be changed as well, including a new set design, graphics and logo.

"We

tweaked the show format last year to focus more on debate and

specifically on presenting and challenging Skip's opinions and we saw

our viewers respond to that change," said Jamie Horowitz, ESPN's VP of

original programming and production. "Given the response we've seen on

social platforms like Twitter and Facebook, we dug a bit deeper into the

ratings data and know that the riveting combination of Stephen A. and

Skip debating their views resonates with our viewers. Our plan with

this relaunch is to give them even more of the show elements they like

best."

This

is the second -- albeit smaller -- change to the morning show's format

in less than a year. Last August, the show scrapped its first and 10 segments and greatly increased Bayless' role to focus exclusively on debates throughout the show. First Take, and its predecessor Cold Pizza, originally went with a traditional morning-show format.

Both Smith and Bayless serve a variety of roles at ESPN including contributions to ESPN.com, appearances on SportsCenter and various ESPN Radio programs.

The show airs weekdays at 10 a.m. on ESPN 2.