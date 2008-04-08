ESPN Reaches Online-Syndication Deal with AOL

ESPN cut its first online-syndication deal, as it will make its short-form online-video content available through AOL Video and AOL Sports.

The deal includes game highlights, as well as clips from ESPN original programming via an embedded ESPN video player.

In addition to twice-daily wrap-ups of games and sports stories under the SportsCenter Right Now moniker,clips will be available from shows including Mike and Mike in the Morning, Pardon the Interruption and Around the Horn.