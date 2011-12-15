ESPN Reaches New Multimedia Rights Pact for NCAA Championships

ESPN has reached a new multiyear agreement with the NCAA under which it has secured, expanded multimedia rights to 24 collegiate championships, including the women's basketball tournament.

The deal, through the 2023-24 academic year, also covers exclusive multimedia rights outside the U.S., its territories and Bermuda for the Division 1 Men's Basketball Championship. The new agreement, which takes effect immediately, also provides expanded coverage of each round of the NIT Season Tip-Off and all games from the NIT Postseason Tournament across the ESPN networks.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

