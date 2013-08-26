ESPN Reaches Multi-Year Extension for Little League World Series

ESPN and Little League International announced an eight-year multi-platform rights extension, making ESPN the exclusive U.S. rights holder of Little League International. The new agreement begins in 2015 and runs through 2022.

ABC will continue to broadcast the Little League Baseball World Series

Championship Game, United States Championship Game and International

Championship Game from Williamsport, Pa. ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 will

continue to televise all 32 Little League World Series games.

Under the new deal, ESPN will be able to televise every game from the U.S. Regionals and World Series of each of Little League International's divisions. ESPN also gains enhanced digital rights and will be able to air every game on platforms like WatchESPN and ESPN3.

The partnership with ABC extends back to 1963; ESPN first began airing Little League in 1983.

"Little League is tremendous, family-friendly programming and a great showcase of what we love about sports - passion, competition and bringing communities together," said Norby Williamson, executive VP of programming and acquisitions, ESPN. "We're delighted to continue our rewarding collaboration with Little League International."