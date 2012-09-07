ESPN Reaches Extension With Chris Berman

ESPN has reached a multiyear contract extension with Chris

Berman, keeping one of the network's longest-tenured and most recognizable faces

on for the foreseeable future.

Berman will continue to be the network's main host for its

NFL programming, including Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown,

"The Blitz" segments during SportsCenter and the NFL Draft.

Berman will also continue to host the MLB Home Run Derby and U.S. Open golf

coverage.

Berman joined ESPN in October 1979, six months after the

network launched. By the end of this new deal, he will have been with the

network for nearly 40 years.

"On the day we commemorate our company's birthday, it's

fitting we extend our relationship with Chris, arguably the most recognizable

face and voice in ESPN's history. Since arriving in Bristol in 1979, Chris'

passion and enthusiasm, and, of course his signature highlights, have long been

his trademarks, earning him a special place among fans for more than three

decades," said John Skipper, president, ESPN and cochair, Disney Media

Networks.

Added Berman: "I never could have dreamed that ESPN

would be my home as a young man in his 20s all the way to a not-so-young man in

his 60s. It's always been a privilege to work alongside thousands of colleagues

who love the sports we cover and the people who make them so special. It

remains an honor to be welcomed into the homes of sports fans far and wide, and

I'm thrilled to be able to continue such a marvelous journey."

For the first time in his career, Berman will serve as

play-by-play announcer for the second game of ESPN's Monday Night Football

double-header on Sept. 10.