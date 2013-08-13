ESPN Re-Signs Linda Cohn, Shannon Spake

ESPN announced Tuesday it has signed a pair of its on-air talent in Linda Cohn and Shannon Spake to multiyear extensions.

Cohn, who has been with ESPN since 1992, will remain one of the net's main SportsCenter anchors. Cohn coanchored the first SportsCenter in high-definition in 2004. Next spring, SportsCenter moves into a brand-new 10,000 sq. ft. studio. Cohn will also host certain New York Rangers pre-and post-game shows for ESPN Radio's 98.7 station in New York.

Spake, who joined in 2006, will continue as on-site reporter for college basketball and football telecasts, and as NASCAR pit reporter and studio host.

"We are pleased to retain two personalities who enhance our accomplished assembly of studio and on-site personalities," said Mark Gross, senior VP & executive producer, production. "Linda's experience and versatility will be key as we prepare to move into our newest SportsCenter studio next year, while Shannon brings a hands-on enthusiasm to our college game coverage and NASCAR programming."