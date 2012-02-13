ESPN Promotes Horowitz to VP, Original Programming and Production

ESPN has promoted Jamie Horowitz to the newly-created position of vice president, original programming and production, the network announced Monday. The promotion follows management restructuring under the leadership of new president John Skipper.

In his new role, Horowitz will be responsible for identifying new programming opportunities and coordinate production by creating new shows, producing segments for existing shows and overseeing new projects.

Horowitz will continue to oversee existing programming including shows he co-created, such as SportsNation, Numbers Never Lie and ESPN Sports Saturday on ABC, formerly known as Winner's Bracket. He will also continue to have oversight of ESPN's Sports Emmy-nominated World Series of Poker programming.

"For the past five years, Jamie's invaluable experience and passion for television has made him vital to the evolving programming landscape at ESPN," said Norby Williamson, executive VP, programming and acquisitions, ESPN. "We are fortunate to have him as a key member of our team as we continue to further the creative interaction and cooperation between Production and Programming that will raise the network's programming to new heights in the coming year."

Horowitz came to ESPN in 2006 as a senior producer on ESPN

original entertainment. He was later promoted to coordinating producer in the

studio and event production in 2009. Before ESPN, Horowitz was with NBC Sports, where he created, developed

and produced The National Heads-Up Poker Championships.