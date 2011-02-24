ESPN Plans 3D Telecast of NBA Finals

ESPN 3D has announced that it is expanding its NBA coverage to include 3D telecasts of the NBA Finals this June. It is the first time that championship games will be broadcast in 3D.

ESPN 3D televised the first NBA game in 3D when the Miami Heat visited the New York Knicks on December 17, 2010 and since then has shown six other NBA games. In its first year, ESPN 3D will telecast more than 100 live events.