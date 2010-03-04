ESPN Picks Up Gator Bowl Rights
By Alex Weprin
ESPN has picked up the TV rights to the Gator Bowl, and has
also extended its deals with the Outback Bowl and the Capitol One Bowl.
Under the new deals, ABC and the ESPN networks will televise
the Gator Bowl and Outback Bowl through 2014, and the Capitol One Bowl through
2018.
ABC has televised the Capitol One Bowl since 1987, with 2011
marking its cable debut. The Outback Bowl has been televised on ESPN every year
since 1993. ESPN televised the Gator Bowl from 1988-91, with the rights
subsequently going to Turner Sports, NBC Sports and most recently CBS Sports.
ESPN will air the games as part of a "roadblock" of games
across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 to drive viewers to its Rose Bowl coverage.
"We are thrilled to add the Gator Bowl to our extensive
postseason coverage and to extend our longstanding relationships with the
Capital One Bowl and Outback Bowl," said Dave Brown, VP, ESPN programming &
acquisitions. "These premier matchups between teams from two elite conferences
in a three-wide â€˜roadblock' across the ESPN platforms will drive viewers to our
inaugural Rose Bowl Game telecast."
