ESPN Picks Up Gator Bowl Rights

ESPN has picked up the TV rights to the Gator Bowl, and has

also extended its deals with the Outback Bowl and the Capitol One Bowl.

Under the new deals, ABC and the ESPN networks will televise

the Gator Bowl and Outback Bowl through 2014, and the Capitol One Bowl through

2018.

ABC has televised the Capitol One Bowl since 1987, with 2011

marking its cable debut. The Outback Bowl has been televised on ESPN every year

since 1993. ESPN televised the Gator Bowl from 1988-91, with the rights

subsequently going to Turner Sports, NBC Sports and most recently CBS Sports.

ESPN will air the games as part of a "roadblock" of games

across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 to drive viewers to its Rose Bowl coverage.

"We are thrilled to add the Gator Bowl to our extensive

postseason coverage and to extend our longstanding relationships with the

Capital One Bowl and Outback Bowl," said Dave Brown, VP, ESPN programming &

acquisitions. "These premier matchups between teams from two elite conferences

in a three-wide â€˜roadblock' across the ESPN platforms will drive viewers to our

inaugural Rose Bowl Game telecast."