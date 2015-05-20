ESPN Notches Record Viewers for NBA Draft Lottery

A slew of big market teams vying for the top pick in next month’s draft pushed Tuesday’s telecast of the NBA Draft Lottery to a record 3.6 million viewers.

ESPN’s coverage of the annual event – which saw the Minnesota Timberwolves land the coveted top pick – was up 6% from last year and the most-watched Draft Lottery that ESPN has ever aired. The 30-minute event also rose 4% to a 2.4 household rating.

Following the lottery, ESPN’s coverage of the opening game in the 2015 Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets drew 6.8 million viewers, up 6% from last year’s Game 1, which aired on TNT. The Warriors’ nail-biting victory over the Rockets was up 41% from the last time ESPN aired the West finals.

TNT airs the Eastern Conference Finals beginning Wednesday night between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.