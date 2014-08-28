ESPN Notches Most-Watched Little League World Series

The 2014 Little League World Series averaged 1.7 million viewers for its 54 games across ESPN Networks (ABC, ESPN, ESPN2) to be the most-watched ever for ESPN, according to Nielsen.

The ratings were fueled by the performance of Philadelphia’s Mo’ne Davis – her team’s game against Las Vegas on Aug. 20 drew a record 4.99 million viewers – and Chicago’s Jackie Robinson West’s title game appearance.

The Aug. 24 championship game on ABC drew 5.3 million viewers to be the most-watched title game since 2003 and was a 35% improvement over 2013.

It was also the highest-rated since 2002 with an average 1.1 U.S. household rating, up 57% from last year.