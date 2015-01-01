ESPN Nets Top New Year's Eve College Football Audience

ESPN rang out 2014 on a ratings high, with a strong performance from a trio of bowl games.

ESPN’s college football tripleheader on Wednesday, Dec. 31 – the first three telecasts of the new College Football Playoff “New Year’s Six” format – delivered the most-viewed and highest-rated New Year’s Eve tripleheader on an ESPN network on record since 1990, according to officials at the worldwide leader.

The Chick-fil-A Peach, Vizio Fiesta and Capital One Orange bowls combined to average 7.12 million viewers and a 4.3 U.S. household rating, according to Nielsen data. Those results marked respective gains of 53% and 54% over the 4.65 million viewers and 2.8 rating recorded with the 2013 tripleheader.

