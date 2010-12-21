ESPN Nets Provide Coverage of Nadal-Federer Exhibition Matches

The stakes certainly won't be nearly as high as at a Grand Slam or

even their recent meeting in the ATP Championship in London, but tennis

fans can see Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer take swings at one another the

next two days on ESPN properties.

The top two tennis players in the

world will play a pair of best-of-three-set exhibitions on Dec. 21 and

22, benefiting each's charitable foundation.

The Dec. 21 meeting

will be held at Hallenstadion Arena in Zurich, Switzerland at 2:30 p.m.

(ET), benefitting the Roger Federer Foundation. The following day they

will meet again at La Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, at 1 p.m. with

proceeds earmarked for the Fundacion Rafael Nadal.

ESPN2, ESPN2 HD and ESPN3.com will cover the exhibitions, with Chris Fowler and Patrick McEnroe providing the call.



