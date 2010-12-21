ESPN Nets Provide Coverage of Nadal-Federer Exhibition Matches
The stakes certainly won't be nearly as high as at a Grand Slam or
even their recent meeting in the ATP Championship in London, but tennis
fans can see Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer take swings at one another the
next two days on ESPN properties.
The top two tennis players in the
world will play a pair of best-of-three-set exhibitions on Dec. 21 and
22, benefiting each's charitable foundation.
The Dec. 21 meeting
will be held at Hallenstadion Arena in Zurich, Switzerland at 2:30 p.m.
(ET), benefitting the Roger Federer Foundation. The following day they
will meet again at La Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain, at 1 p.m. with
proceeds earmarked for the Fundacion Rafael Nadal.
ESPN2, ESPN2 HD and ESPN3.com will cover the exhibitions, with Chris Fowler and Patrick McEnroe providing the call.
