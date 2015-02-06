ESPN Names Rece Davis New Host of ‘College GameDay’

ESPN has signed veteran host Rece Davis to a new multiyear deal that includes a new gig as the host of College GameDay.

Davis takes over for Chris Fowler, who had hosted the program since 1990. Fowler was pulling double duty last year, as he replaced Brent Musberger as the network’s main play-by-play announcer, which included the College Football Playoffs.

He will step away from his role in the Thursday night ESPN College Football Primetime booth, but call select bowl games and retain his weekly play-by-play duties for college basketball. In addition, he will continue to host the Tuesday night rankings show, the Sunday selection show and anchor coverage on-site at the College Football Playoff semifinals and the national championship. Also, he will continue to serve as lead host of the network’s Men’s Final Four coverage.

Davis’ new deal runs through 2021. Davis is now the host of ESPN’s college football and basketball versions of College GameDay, which airs Saturday mornings. He has been with ESPN since 1995.