ESPN, MLB Expand Digital Rights Agreement

ESPN and Major League Baseball Advanced Media are expanding and extending their digital-rights agreement.

The new deal, which will carry through 2013, gives ESPN the right to stream its Sunday-night, Monday-night and Wednesday-night baseball telecasts online.

The deal also includes expanded online and mobile highlights and the development of interactive application for the Web and television.

ESPN will also be able to syndicate some MLB content to its syndication partners and deliver MLB content on alternative platforms such as Apple’s iTunes store and the Xbox Live Marketplace.

“This agreement further solidifies the great relationship we have with Major League Baseball and, together with our television deal, allows us to bring the game of baseball to more fans than ever before,” said George Bodenheimer, president of ESPN and ABC Sports, in a statement. “Our goal is always to deliver sports to fans across any platform, and this is yet another agreement that fulfills that strategy.”