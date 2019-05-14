ESPN Makes Betting Content Deal with Caesars

ESPN, looking to get deeper into the burgeoning business of legalized gambling, has made a deal with Caesars Entertainment that includes building a new studio in Las Vegas and using Caesars data and branding in ESPN content.

The new studio will be at the Linq hotel and will be used to create betting-themed content including segments for ESPN’s show Daily Wager.

“The sports betting landscape has changed, and fans are coming to us for this kind of information more than ever before,” said Mike Morrison, VP of business development at ESPN. “We are poised to expand our coverage in a big way and working with a category leader like Caesars Entertainment will help us serve these highly engaged, diverse sports fans with the best and most relevant content possible.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We’re really excited about the long-term value this collaboration with ESPN will create and thrilled that, starting immediately, ESPN's platforms will begin featuring odds information generated by Caesars Entertainment. Millions of sports fans look to ESPN as a sports authority, and Caesars is honored to have been selected for having the best odds to serve those fans. When you combine that level of exposure alongside the unique opportunity to build a studio along the famed Las Vegas Strip, this deal is truly unique.”

In February, Caesar’s Entertainment made a deal with Turner Sports to build a studio at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas that would serve as a hub for creating wagering related content for Bleacher Report and the B/R App.