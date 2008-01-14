ESPN, Major League Gaming Strike Content Partnership

ESPN and Major League Gaming, the largest professional-gaming league in the country, struck a deal that will see ESPN dramatically increase coverage of the burgeoning “sport.”

As part of the agreement, ESPN will cover MLG tournaments on all of its platforms, particularly ESPN360.com, and it will launch a competitive-video-game subsection on ESPN.com to deliver breaking MLG news.

“ESPN is committed to serving our fans, and we recognize the growing popularity of pro video gaming,” said John Kosner, senior vice president and general manager of ESPN Digital Media, in a statement. “Adding MLG content to our already-comprehensive offering will help us to continue to deliver the best news, information and entertainment to our growing gaming audience.”

ESPN will also host co-branded video-game tournaments with MLG.