ESPN Locks Up Multiyear Rights Deal for Sugar Bowl

ESPN has reached a 12-year media rights agreement with the

NCAA's Southeastern and Big 12 Conferences for the Sugar Bowl (which was

previously referred to as the Champions Bowl), giving the network media rights

to two of the bowl games expected to be a part of the forthcoming college

football playoff system. ESPNagreed to a deal to keep the Rose Bowl back in June.

According

to reports, ESPN is closing in on securing rights to the entire college

football playoff system, which will begin with the 2014-15 season. The net's

deals with both bowl games begin January 2015.

Rights include television, ESPN Radio, ESPN Mobile TV and on

smartphones, tablets, online and on Xbox LIVE, via WatchESPN. Additionally,

ESPN will distribute the Sugar Bowl on ESPN 3D and around the world via ESPN

International.

Like the Rose Bowl, ESPN will have the rights to the Sugar Bowl

each year no matter what is determined to be the exact postseason bowl rotation

as part of the future format. As of now, the playoff system would feature six

bowl games. The Sugar Bowl is expected to be one of the bowls that will rotate as a host for a national semifinal game.

The game will take place annually on Jan. 1 from the Mercedes-Benz

Superdome in New Orleans, and will feature the winners of the SEC and Big 12

Conferences. The SEC has taken part in the Sugar Bowl since its inception. If

the SEC or Big 12 champion advances to the national semifinals, each conference

would then provide another team for the Sugar Bowl.

"Given the history of excellence by teams in the SEC

and Big 12, we recognized the value in securing long-term rights to the Sugar

Bowl," said John Skipper, ESPN president and cochair, Disney Media

Networks. "The matchup will provide college football fans with a memorable

way to start the New Year on ESPN's many platforms."